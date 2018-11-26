Head to Head Comparison: Newell Brands (NWL) and OurPet’s (OPCO)

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) and OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OurPet’s has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newell Brands and OurPet’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $14.74 billion 0.74 $2.75 billion $2.75 8.54 OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.59 $1.74 million N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than OurPet’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Newell Brands and OurPet’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 11 3 0 2.21 OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands presently has a consensus price target of $25.69, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and OurPet’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -46.92% 9.55% 3.81% OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65%

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. OurPet’s does not pay a dividend. Newell Brands pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Newell Brands beats OurPet’s on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr. Coffee, NUK, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Sunbeam, Tigex, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. Its Learn segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; and fine writing instruments, labeling solutions, and custom commemorative jewelry and academic regalia primarily under Dymo, Elmer's, Expo, Jostens, Mr. Sketch, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The company's Work segment offers cleaning and refuse products; hygiene systems; material handling solutions; consumer and commercial totes; and commercial food service and premium tableware products primarily under Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, and Waddington brands. Its Play segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities primarily under Berkley, Coleman, Contigo, Ex Officio, Marmot, Rawlings, and Shakespeare brands. The company's Other segment offers plastic products, including closures, contact lens packaging, medical disposables, plastic cutlery and rigid packaging, beauty products, vacuum cleaning systems, and gaming products primarily under Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody, Bicycle, and Rainbow brands. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

