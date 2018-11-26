Head-To-Head Analysis: DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) & Yandex (YNDX)

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DecisionPoint Systems and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 0 7 0 3.00

Yandex has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.32%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A Yandex $1.63 billion 5.80 $152.40 million $0.81 35.60

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than DecisionPoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Yandex 37.72% 12.70% 9.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yandex beats DecisionPoint Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a tour aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to adapt their android phones to fit their style and fill it with content from all over the Internet. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

