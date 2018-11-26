HD Supply (HDS) versus ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Head to Head Comparison

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) and ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get HD Supply alerts:

This table compares HD Supply and ADDvantage Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply 11.96% 36.44% 12.45% ADDvantage Technologies Group -5.60% -2.90% -2.33%

This table compares HD Supply and ADDvantage Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply $5.12 billion 1.39 $970.00 million $2.31 16.71 ADDvantage Technologies Group $48.71 million 0.29 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

HD Supply has higher revenue and earnings than ADDvantage Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

HD Supply has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADDvantage Technologies Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HD Supply and ADDvantage Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply 0 4 9 0 2.69 ADDvantage Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HD Supply presently has a consensus price target of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given HD Supply’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HD Supply is more favorable than ADDvantage Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of HD Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of HD Supply shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HD Supply beats ADDvantage Technologies Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. The Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebars, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company's Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. This segment also offers headend products, including satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, such as optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories. In addition, this segment provides access and transport products comprising transmitters, receivers, line extenders, broadband amplifiers, directional taps, and splitters used to permit signals to travel from the headend to their destination in a home, apartment, hotel room, office, or other terminal location; test equipment for use in the set-up, signal testing, and maintenance of electronic equipment, as well as support of cable television system; hardware equipment, such as connector and cable products; and repair services. Its Telecommunications segment offers new and used telecommunication equipment, including component parts, and spares or replace non-working components. This segment provides central office equipment comprising optical, switching, and data equipment on a customer's communication network; and customer premise equipment, such as integrated access devices, channel banks, Internet protocol private branch exchange phones, and routers, as well as decommissioning services. The company was formerly known as ADDvantage Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. in December 1999. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.