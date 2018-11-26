Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1,116.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,664,000 after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,975,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

