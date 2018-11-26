Harbor Spring Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of AMERCO (UHAL)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 4.5% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of AMERCO worth $41,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AMERCO by 39.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 74.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $27,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hayes purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $380.05 per share, with a total value of $76,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $348.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.90. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $386.64.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Harbor Spring Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of AMERCO (UHAL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/harbor-spring-capital-llc-sells-10000-shares-of-amerco-uhal.html.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.