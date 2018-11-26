Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$5.37 during trading on Monday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

