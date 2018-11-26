Hade Platform (HADE) Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Hade Platform (CURRENCY:HADE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Hade Platform has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hade Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hade Platform has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hade Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.02908083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00128709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00187884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.32 or 0.08572886 BTC.

Hade Platform Profile

Hade Platform’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,147,072 tokens. Hade Platform’s official Twitter account is @HadePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hade Platform’s official website is hadeplatform.com . The Reddit community for Hade Platform is /r/HadePlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

