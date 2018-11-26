Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

ASR traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.56. 48,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $127.95 and a one year high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 45.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 69,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

