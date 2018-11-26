GridCoin (GRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,114.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2,114.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 411,643,127 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.