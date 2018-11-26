Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 21,240 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in BB&T by 132.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBT. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

BBT stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

