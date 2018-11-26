Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $1.04 Million in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

