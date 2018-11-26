Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ZTS opened at $89.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/greenwood-capital-associates-llc-has-2-92-million-position-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.