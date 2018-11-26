Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 59,386 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,386 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $128,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA set a $240.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $150.33 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $130.06 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

