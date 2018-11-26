Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,580,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,977 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,009,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

