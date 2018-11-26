Gratus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $56.43 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

