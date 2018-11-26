Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $263,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,964,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $22.50 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.03 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/granite-point-capital-management-l-p-takes-263000-position-in-pinduoduo-inc-pdd.html.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.