Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $182,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $15,358,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $24.90 on Monday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 173.53%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

