Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.81 ($28.85).

GYC stock opened at €20.84 ($24.23) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

