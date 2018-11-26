Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 22.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 41.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 28.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,583,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 353,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.73 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

