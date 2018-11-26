Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 119,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $24,185,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,634,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,950,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,182,245 shares of company stock worth $128,034,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

TWTR opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

