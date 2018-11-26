Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,481,000 after buying an additional 1,697,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,858,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.26 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

