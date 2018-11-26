Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.65 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

