Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 480,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 237,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.46.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

