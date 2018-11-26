Genuine Parts (GPC) Holdings Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,036,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,849 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,533,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,387,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,061,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,929,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

