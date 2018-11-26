GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Insider Hany Massarany Sells 8,047 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) insider Hany Massarany sold 8,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $38,947.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 672,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hany Massarany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Hany Massarany sold 1,561 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $7,570.85.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,175. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,339,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

