General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 216,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $164.76 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

