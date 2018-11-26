Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Receives $20.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEMP shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,521. The company has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Gemphire Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,791,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 645,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

