Garlicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $22,248.00 and $172.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

