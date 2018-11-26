Gapcoin (GAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,527.00

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Gapcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gapcoin has a market capitalization of $86,527.00 and $89.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gapcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008379 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00024286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00219856 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,134,757 coins. Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . Gapcoin’s official website is gapcoin.org

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gapcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

