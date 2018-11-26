GameStop Corp. (GME) Holdings Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.99% of GameStop worth $46,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE GME opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

