Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Receives $3.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

FLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Full House Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.