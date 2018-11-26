Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Orange SA (ORAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,674 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. FMR LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orange by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,916,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,097 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange SA has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.3399 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Orange SA (ORAN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-reduces-position-in-orange-sa-oran.html.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.