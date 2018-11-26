Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $10.74 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,423,352,000 after buying an additional 8,364,557 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,011,000 after buying an additional 17,780,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after buying an additional 6,041,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,003,759 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after buying an additional 211,789 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

