Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

