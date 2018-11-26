Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 7,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 7,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/focused-wealth-management-inc-sells-7525-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.