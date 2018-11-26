Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $401,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12,280.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

