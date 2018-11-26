Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 493,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $78.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

