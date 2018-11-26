Fmr LLC Sells 5,219,948 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,219,948 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $718,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 2,903,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 584,909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.0% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $216,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/fmr-llc-sells-5219948-shares-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.