Fmr LLC Sells 287,326 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287,326 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $671,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2,426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 712,152 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,126,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,323,000 after acquiring an additional 650,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 368,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/fmr-llc-sells-287326-shares-of-transunion-tru.html.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.