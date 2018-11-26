Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,910,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604,357 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises about 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,367,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/fmr-llc-cuts-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.