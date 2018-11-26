First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $297,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $104.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/first-republic-bank-frc-shares-bought-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.