First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Position Increased by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bancsystem comprises approximately 3.1% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 23.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 532,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 171.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 87,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.72%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $40,735.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

