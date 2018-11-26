First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 9,858 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,808,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Deere & Company worth $722,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $130,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

