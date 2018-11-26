First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $488.65 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,722,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,324 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $488,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,783,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,289,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,490,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,960,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,457,000 after purchasing an additional 906,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,401,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 883,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

