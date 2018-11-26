Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Finisar were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Finisar by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after buying an additional 4,359,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Finisar by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after buying an additional 2,496,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Finisar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,915,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after buying an additional 1,328,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Finisar by 670.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 969,261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Finisar by 4,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 870,237 shares during the period.

Shares of FNSR opened at $22.08 on Monday. Finisar Co. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Finisar to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.99.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,883.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,508. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

