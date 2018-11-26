Financial Comparison: SuperCom (SPCB) and Nlight (LASR)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SuperCom and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nlight 1 1 4 1 2.71

SuperCom currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.94%. Nlight has a consensus target price of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 70.27%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Nlight.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -17.31% 4.30% 2.58% Nlight 6.93% 9.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $33.26 million 0.60 -$6.66 million ($0.14) -9.50 Nlight $138.58 million 4.94 $1.83 million N/A N/A

Nlight has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nlight beats SuperCom on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

