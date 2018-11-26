Financial Comparison: Northsight Capital (NCAP) and Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northsight Capital and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 1 6 5 0 2.33

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northsight Capital and Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $7.88 billion 1.11 $579.00 million $1.41 16.10

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Northsight Capital and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 6.62% 30.99% 5.27%

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northsight Capital does not pay a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Northsight Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northsight Capital Company Profile

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

