Financial Comparison: Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) versus La-Z-Boy (LZB)

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Natuzzi, S.p.A does not pay a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Natuzzi, S.p.A and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi, S.p.A -6.54% -27.92% -9.05% La-Z-Boy 5.43% 15.33% 10.54%

Volatility and Risk

Natuzzi, S.p.A has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natuzzi, S.p.A and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A La-Z-Boy 0 1 0 0 2.00

La-Z-Boy has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given La-Z-Boy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natuzzi, S.p.A and La-Z-Boy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi, S.p.A $529.49 million 0.11 -$35.49 million N/A N/A La-Z-Boy $1.58 billion 0.84 $80.86 million $1.81 15.70

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods (wood) furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 535 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 542 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.