FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 201,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $23.42 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

