Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (MIELY) Share Price

Press coverage about MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of MIELY stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $25.55. 74,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,551. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $39.47.
MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Company Profile
