Press coverage about MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MIELY stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $25.55. 74,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,551. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Get MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (MIELY) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/favorable-media-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-mitsubishi-elec-adr-miely-share-price.html.

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.